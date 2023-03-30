A suspect who allegedly fired shots at a bail bondsman engaged in a standoff with deputies after he refused to come out of his home in a residential neighborhood along Gardere Lane, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m.
She said no injuries have been reported.
Dan Borne, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, said that nearby St. Jude the Apostle school is on "soft lockdown," meaning that educators have been asked to keep their doors locked but continue teaching, until further notice.
This is a developing story.