A man previously convicted of sex crimes against a child in 1998 was arrested again Thursday for allegedly molesting an underage relative, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to an affidavit, Daron Cain, 56, of Baton Rouge, faces one count of molestation of a juvenile after the child's mother contacted EBRSO in September to report that Cain had touched her daughter inappropriately.
The child was taken to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, the affidavit says.
Court records show Cain was previously sentenced in 1998 to seven years in prison for indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is required to register yearly with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office sex offender registry.