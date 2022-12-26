A man suspected of kidnapping a woman, taking her into a wooded area near Denham Springs and raping her several weeks ago has been arrested, police say.
Devin Brazile was arrested Monday morning and will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Denham Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Sterling said in a statement.
The woman initially told police she was walking along U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway on Dec. 9 when a man with a sweatshirt pulled over his face accosted her, took her on foot to an unknown location — possibly near Gray's Creek — and raped her in the wooded area, police have said.
Detectives collected DNA as part of the investigation and matched it to Brazile, Sterling said on Monday, ultimately finding cause to arrest him on counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree battery.
Sterling said additional details about the case will not be provided in order to protect "the integrity of the case and the identity of the victim." The investigation is ongoing, he said.