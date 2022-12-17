A man found shot dead in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning was shot multiple times by attackers in another vehicle as he was driving, Baton Rouge police detectives believe.
The victim was identified Saturday morning as Lenard Moore, 44. Moore was driving northbound on I-110 near the Harding Boulevard exit when he was killed around 3:35 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said.
He was found dead at the scene. McKneely said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.