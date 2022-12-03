A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police are still working to determine a suspect and motive, McKneely said.
He asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.