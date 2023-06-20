Police lights
THINKSTOCK PHOTO

A Donaldsonville man has died after he was shot multiple times Saturday while trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Gonzales, police said Tuesday.

Joshua Jones, 35, broke a window and tried to force his way into an apartment bedroom around 10:45 p.m. with both the ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend inside, according to a Gonzales Police Department news release. Jones was shot multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

The case is still under investigation, police said. 

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com