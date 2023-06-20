A Donaldsonville man has died after he was shot multiple times Saturday while trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Gonzales, police said Tuesday.
Joshua Jones, 35, broke a window and tried to force his way into an apartment bedroom around 10:45 p.m. with both the ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend inside, according to a Gonzales Police Department news release. Jones was shot multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
The case is still under investigation, police said.