Michael LeBlanc

A man who was mistakenly released from a north Louisiana jail in November — despite having been handed a second-degree murder conviction in 2017 — has been taken into custody in New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

Michael "Ma-Man" LeBlanc was re-arrested Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals, APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said. 

Although the suspected hit-man was convicted more than five years ago in the 2014 drug-related killing of 37-year-old Donaldsonville resident Adoriji Wilson, he still had not been sentenced when he was released from a Madison Parish facility on Nov. 30.  

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said he hoped LeBlanc's capture brings "at least a some comfort to the victim's family that they know this guys is back in custody."

