A Baton Rouge man has been arrested, accused of robbing five Baton Rouge businesses since Nov. 20, Baton Rouge police said.
Kevin Johnson, 55, was booked on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a news release Tuesday.
He is accused of robbing the:
- Dollar General on Florida Boulevard
- Podnuh's BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
- Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard
- Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road
- Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard
Crime cameras in the Sherwood Forest area were "extremely instrumental" in identfiying Johnson and his vehicle, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a statement. He also said license plate readers in the area's crime prevention district helpd place the supsect at each of the scenes.