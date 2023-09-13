Hours before a 79-year-old Baton Rouge man was found dead inside his home Saturday, a surveillance camera captured his youngest son entering the house, the sound of two gunshots, and him hastily leaving, only to return a short time later with one of his brothers to call police, arrest documents show.
Douglas Brown was taken into custody late Tuesday and booked on counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies in the fatal shooting of his father, John Brown Sr.
According to police, the elder Brown was discovered dead from a gunshot wound shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 9 inside the Leonidas Drive home the two shared.
His son previously told The Advocate that he was the one who called police after discovering his father's body on the kitchen floor. However, arrest documents for the 30-year-old now say that security camera footage from the home's car port places him at the residence during the time police believe the shooting occurred.
According to an affidavit, video from the morning of the incident shows John Brown speaking with two guests outside his home shortly before his death, with the document noting that the great-grandfather appeared to be "in good health and walking around unharmed."
Once his guests leave, the video shows John Brown entering his home, where he remains until his youngest son arrives a short time later and enters and exits the residence before returning with his hand concealed inside what appears to be a backpack, the affidavit says.
The younger Brown is then seen leaving the home a second time before reentering with "an unknown item believed to be a gun concealed inside red and white fabric," the document continues.
After he enters the residence a third time, audio captures two gunshots and the sound of the victim falling to the ground. Brown is then seen making a "hasty exit" from the property.
No one else is captured on the footage entering or exiting the home until Brown returns with his older brother, the document says.
The affidavit notes that because the victim had been shot in the back of the head and the home showed no signs of forced entry, investigators believed early on that he likely knew the shooter.
During an interview with detectives, Douglas Brown denied being in Baton Rouge at the time of the incident, telling police that he "did not know who would wish to harm his father."
Authorities said Tuesday they believe the crime may have been financially motivated.
In speaking with The Advocate on Monday, Brown and his eldest brother discussed their father's generous nature and strong work ethic, with Douglas Brown describing his father as someone who "would give you the shirt off his back."
"His father taught him how to work and have good work ethics," he added. "He instilled in me that when you do a job, you've got to it right."
Court documents show Brown was previously arrested in 2021 on a count of attempted second-degree murder but later pled guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated second-degree battery.
He was released from his sentence in July after serving roughly 30 months.
Friend Melony Phillips recalled Monday how much John Brown had looked forward to living with his son following his release.
He was a "family man," Phillips said. "He was very excited his son was coming home and that he [was going] to spend time with him."
A lifelong Baton Rouge resident, the elder Brown worked as a cook for most of his life, eventually going on to open three seafood restaurants of his own, friends and family said.
Even though his career kept him busy, several of his seven adult children said Brown always maintained a deep love for learning and had obtained two degrees in recent years, one in criminal justice and the other in sociology, from Southern University. He was working toward a masters in criminal justice at the time of his death with the goal of possibly becoming a paralegal.