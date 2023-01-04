One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge EMS said.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting with a male victim in the 2100 block of North Foster Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
The convenience store — the same one where 37-year-old Alton Sterling, a Black man, was shot and killed by White Baton Rouge police officers responding to reports of a man with a gun in 2016 — is situated in the center of Baton Rouge's Fairfields neighborhood, which has seen a dramatic uptick in violence in recent years.
It's less than a block from the home where 3-year-old Devin Page was shot and killed as he slept during a drive-by shooting outside his home in April.
A month after Page's death, five people were injured in a mass shooting less than a mile away in the 2100 block of North 39th Street.
This is a developing story.