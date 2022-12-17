A man shot dead outside a Baton Rouge budget motel was gunned down as he tried to flee an argument with his alleged killer over some stolen drugs, detectives say — the latest slaying at one of the city's many violence-plagued motels.
U.S. marshals on Friday afternoon arrested Maurice Mallory, 27, for the shooting Wednesday morning of Sedrick Lewis at the FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a statement released Saturday.
Mallory is accused of killing Lewis, 44, outside a ground-floor room at the rundown motel, which is one of many low-cost hospitality businesses along the Interstate 12 corridor. McKneely said Mallory was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
Surveillance footage provided by motel ownership shows Mallory and Lewis getting into a "physical struggle" in a first floor breezeway, detectives wrote in an affidavit seeking Mallory's arrest. At one point Mallory dropped a handgun, which detectives said was picked up by an unknown third person also at the scene.
Lewis later detached himself from the altercation, grabbed some of his belongings from the breezeway and walked away, the affidavit says. He then returned to the breezeway, saw that Mallory had retrieved the gun and turned to run, the affidavit says.
Detectives wrote that Mallory shot Lewis as he tried to flee. Lewis lay dead on the pavement, his body covered by the remnants of emergency medical equipment, as police worked the scene that morning.
The affidavit says a witness told detectives that the argument started over stolen narcotics but does not provide details about who allegedly stole the drugs or from whom.
The FairBridge Inn Express, where officers responded a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday, has been the scene to a spate of recent deaths due to gun violence and opioids. The motel is one of several along I-12 and I-10 driving the city’s fentanyl crisis, an Advocate investigation found this year.
Lewis's slaying marked the 101st killing of the year in East Baton Rouge Parish, records maintained by The Advocate show. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, data that is preliminary and could change if any killings are later ruled justified or unintentional.
It came amid a steady decline in the city's homicides following a surge in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even amid the decline in homicides, the cluster of motels near I-12 have played host to persistent crime — killings, nonfatal shootings and drug overdoses.
A phone message left at the FairBridge Inn's office this week was not returned.