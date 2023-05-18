A Napoleonville man wanted in a home invasion and beating of his ex-girlfriend last fall was captured in a traffic stop Wednesday after evading authorities for about six months, deputies said.
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said Jessie T. Robertson II, 43, forced open his former girlfriend's door last November but got away. Then three days ago, he ran away from a routine traffic stop on La. 1 near Labadieville before he was caught during second traffic stop on Wednesday, deputies said.
In the second stop Wednesday, a patrol deputy had spotted Robertson farther north on La. 1 between Belle Rose and Donaldsonville and captured him, said Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.
In the alleged home invasion, Robertson, 100 block of College Street, Napoleonville, had banged on the door of his former girlfriend on Nov. 12, forced the door open and hit her during a fight inside the home, deputies said.
The woman, who deputies said had "noticeable injuries," filed a criminal complaint but Robertson couldn't be found until Monday.
When Robertson was pulled over in the initial traffic stop Monday — the one that he escaped — he was stopped for alleged traffic violations, Cavalier said. Deputies didn't initially know that the driver had been wanted in the alleged beating.
After the second traffic stop on Wednesday, however, deputies were able to arrest and book Robertson on counts of battery of a dating partner, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property over the alleged November incident.
Deputies said they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle Wednesday. He was also booked on counts of marijuana possession, possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, speeding, driving with a suspended license and another traffic violation, deputies said.
He remained Thursday in Assumption Parish Detention Center awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.