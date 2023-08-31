The scene at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, where a man had barricaded himself from police has been cleared, after it was learned the suspect had escaped, a police spokesperson said at about 10 a.m. Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, the man, who broke into a home armed with a gun and assaulted a resident overnight, fled to his parents' apartment and refused to come out when Baton Rouge Police officers attempted to make an arrest Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.
Officers with the Special Response Team were on the scene at the Village de Province apartments on Boulevard De Province, before it was learned the suspect was no longer on the premises and the scene was cleared, said Sgt. Darren Ahmed, spokesman for the police department.
An anonymous tip led police to the apartments, Ahmed said. Officers have the man's phone number and tried to call him, but he refused to come out; his parents were safely out of the apartment, Ahmed said.
Ahmed said that officers will now be seeking an arrest warrant for the suspect.