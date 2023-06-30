A man under GPS surveillance for previous drug charges was taken into custody again after he was found with more than 6 pounds of fentanyl, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies also took another man into custody on similar charges and are searching for a third.
Department spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said that last month, agents identified a home on Victoria Drive as the main location being used to store supplies for a fentanyl and marijuana trafficking operation they believed was led by Howard Golphin, 44.
On Thursday, Hicks said deputies executed search warrants at the Victoria Drive home, as well as at a home on Grand Plaza Drive, and discovered more than 10 pounds of narcotics, including 6.1 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine and 1,200 pressed fentanyl pills.
They also found two handguns, Hicks said.
She noted that Golphin, who was taken into custody in Livingston Parish, has previously been arrested for federal drug charges and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.
Deputies also arrested Ted Pullen, 37. A third suspect, Leo Kelly, 51, is still at large, Hicks said.
Golphin and Kelly face multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute, as well as a count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of a clandestine drug lab.
Pullen faces a count of possession with the intent to distribute and a count of possession of a firearm with drugs.
Fentanyl has been blamed for a sharp uptick in drug overdoses nationwide. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it estimated the amount of fentanyl uncovered during the operation was enough to kill several thousand people.