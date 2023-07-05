A inmate was back in custody Wednesday after he escaped from Iberville Parish Jail by driving away from the facility in a decommissioned vehicle stolen from the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the department said.
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City, drove off the back lot of the jail in a 2014 gray Dodge Ram around 5:30 a.m. July 4.
Billiot, who was on trusty status, was convicted in St. Mary Parish on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, Stassi said. He has been incarcerated in Iberville Jail for more than three years.
Stassi said Billiot was located Wednesday afternoon in St. Mary Parish. He now faces counts of simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.