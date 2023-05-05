Ascension sheriff's deputies removed a wanted man from his car Friday morning after he had refused to leave and sparked the lockdown of a nearby middle school, authorities said.
The man, who was wanted for armed robbery and other charges in another jurisdiction, had refused to get out of his car after being pulled over around 7:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. on La. 933 in the Galvez area.
Sheriff's deputies called for the lockdown of Galvez Middle School, which is located at the corner of La. 933 and Joe Sevario Road and was near the standoff.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said another man in the car willing got out but the other man would not. He appeared to be under the influence, Jackson said.
Deputies removed him from the car around 8:45 a.m. Friday without major incident.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Jackson said.
Deputies said the man did not pose an immediate threat to students at the school.