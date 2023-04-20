Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes from a gas station in Geismar.
Deputies said Thursday the man left the gas station on La. 73 in a gray-colored Honda Accord.
Callers can reach the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device. Tipsters can also reach Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.