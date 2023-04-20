Ascension Parish Sheriff STOCK _lowres

File Photo of Ascension Parish Sheriff's vehicle.

 Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes from a gas station in Geismar.

Deputies said Thursday the man left the gas station on La. 73 in a gray-colored Honda Accord.
CigTheft.042023.JPG

This man is accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes from a gas station in Geismar on La. 73. 
 
 
Callers can reach the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device. Tipsters can also reach Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
 
You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

David J. Mitchell can be reached at dmitchell@theadvocate.com or followed on Twitter at @newsiedave.