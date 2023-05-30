A manhunt is underway for two men who led deputies on a brief chase and crashed into a ditch in East Feliciana Parish, the sheriff said.
A Chevy Suburban was pulling a trailer carrying a four-wheeler on Plank Road near La. 412, shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver began driving erratically, East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said.
When a deputy attempted to pull the driver over, he sped off in the direction of nearby Slaughter, leading officers on a short pursuit before crashing the SUV in a ditch on Lemon B. Road, Travis said.
The driver and another man in the vehicle fled into nearby woods, and deputies began a manhunt, assisted by officers and bloodhounds with a Dixon Correctional Institute tracking team, the sheriff said.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies, who were in the area training, also aided with a helicopter search, Travis said.
The driver of the Suburban left his phone in the car, giving his identity to officers, Travis said.
The driver is well known to officers. He's been arrested numerous times in thefts in both East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes, Travis said.
The passenger is also known to the sheriff's office. The identities of the men had not yet been released as of noon Tuesday.
Deputies met a family member of one of the men, who said said they had gotten a call to come pick the two up. That didn't happen with the manhunt underway, Travis said.
Travis said it's not known yet if the trailer and the four-wheeler are also stolen.