A Maurepas man was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 after a jury deliberated a verdict for about four hours, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney's office.
A jury found Nicholas Cody Flanagan, 27, guilty on March 30, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said. Flanagan will appear before a judge for sentencing on May 10 and faces between 25 and 99 years in prison for each count.
Flanagan was arrested last March by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into a reported incident of sexual assault, officials said.
A complainant told police they saw Flanagan in a state of undress outside near a minor in January 2022. They said the youth told them Flanagan had forced the youth to touch him inappropriately for at least a year and that he had touched the youth inappropriately at least twice.
Flanagan claimed he was undressed while urinating outside. However, detectives noted Flanagan changed his account of events multiple times. During the interview, he avoided eye contact and was sweating and shaking, officials said.
After additional forensic interviews and more details were discovered, Flanagan was arrested.