A memorial ceremony for Cpl. Shawn Kelly, the Denham Springs police officer who was shot in the line of duty and died of his wounds Friday, is planned for Thursday at Healing Place Church.
According to an obituary for Kelly published by Seale Funeral Home, visitation is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with a service immediately after.
The burial will take place at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
Kelly, 53, was shot in the parking lot of Spring Park Plaza on South Range Avenue on the afternoon of May 11. He and other officers responded to a call about an argument when 30-year-old Justin Roberts of Denham Springs fired on them, striking Kelly multiple times, police said.
This is a developing story.