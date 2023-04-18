The three men accused of killing a woman and her unborn child are being held without bond.
Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, all of whom are 19, were booked Sunday on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide in the killing of Kerisha Johnson, 36, who was days away from giving birth, according to court documents. Judge J. Michael McDonald ordered the trio held without bond Monday, officials in the parish bond office said Tuesday.
Police say Johnson pulled up to the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue, near Renoir Avenue, to pick people up from a party. The shooters mistook her car for one that had driven by earlier that night, from which someone had fired a gun into the air, according to arrest documents.
This is a developing story.