An active member of the U.S. military was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting at a woman and her two children in an August road rage incident in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to arrest documents, during the 6 p.m. Aug. 20 incident on South Mall Drive, two men in a black sedan pulled up beside the woman's car, then the driver fired a single shot, striking the front passenger door of her car.
The woman was inside the car with her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.
The driver was wearing a camouflage military uniform during the incident, the woman told sheriff's deputies. The investigators later confirmed his military status. Arrest documents, however, do not indicate which branch of the military.
During their investigation, deputies obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses that show the sedan traveling at a high speed prior to the shooting.
Ryan Gooden, 26, was booked Sunday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.
Gooden confessed to exchanging words with the woman and shooting at the other vehicle with a .40 caliber Glock handgun, arrest documents show. Gooden told police he discarded the gun after the shooting.