Nathan Millard, the Georgia man who went missing during a business trip and was later found dead, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol, the coroner said Tuesday.
Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third person accused of doing drugs with Millard the night he disappeared and dumping his body after he died.
Millard, an employee of Advanced Construction in Covington, Georgia, arrived in Baton Rouge for a short business trip on Feb. 22 to meet with a client and see a job site.
He went missing the next day. Two weeks later, Millard's body was found on March 6, wrapped in a rug and plastic, behind a closed funeral home on Scenic Highway.
In the weeks that followed, more details emerged in the case after the arrest of Derrick Perkins, on a count of improperly disposing of human remains and other counts.
Perkins told police that on the night of Feb. 22 and into the early hours of the next day, he and Millard took drugs and went with two prostitutes to a house on Lori Burgess Avenue, where Millard had sex with the two women and the party continued taking drugs. Then Millard overdosed.
Perkins told investigators that he attempted CPR on Millard and one of the women administered Narcan, but neither attempt revived him.