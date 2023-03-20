The Georgia man who vanished in Baton Rouge last month likely died of a drug overdose in a home days before his body was dumped in a deserted lot, Baton Rouge police said Monday.
Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested Monday on a count of unlawful disposal of remains and other counts. Arrest documents say that, at some point on the night Nathan Millard disappeared, he and an unidentified man and woman met with a known drug dealer called "Stanka" — later identified as Perkins — and rode with him to a convenience store.
Afterwards, Millard and Perkins went back to the car and drove to a house in the 500 block of Lorri Burgess Avenue, where they took drugs and Millard accidentally overdosed, an affidavit says.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Perkins does not yet face homicide or drug charges, because it's not clear yet whether he provided the drugs that proved fatal. But McKneely said the investigation into Millard's disappearance and death is ongoing.
Perkins wrapped Millard's body in plastic and put it in the trunk of his car, which was later found burned near the place where Millard's body was found, police say. The body stayed in the car for two to four days, until Perkins left the body behind a former funeral home on Scenic Highway, the affidavit says.
Perkins also faces counts of obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek justice. He was already in jail on a count of access device fraud because police say he used Millard's credit card the evening he disappeared.
On the night of Feb. 22, Millard, in Baton Rouge for a business trip, had gone to an LSU basketball game and a downtown bar with his client before heading to his nearby hotel. He was later seen on security video leaving the hotel.
Baton Rouge police say Millard visited several local businesses later that night and did not seem to be in distress.
More than a week later, Millard's body was found behind a shuttered funeral home on Scenic Highway after police received a call about a foul odor coming from the area. His body had been wrapped in a rug and plastic and discarded near a cluster of fast food restaurants less than a mile from the city's ExxonMobil plant.
The coroner said Millard's body had no visible external or internal trauma.
Perkins, 45, is also accused of stealing the blue 2003 Toyota Camry that he put Millard's body in from an unrelated victim on Feb. 3.
Multiple license plate reader scans showed that the car's plates had been switched several times during the month of February and first week of March, documents say.
The documents say Perkins removed the vehicle's bumper sticker and attempted to sand down the spot where the sticker had been, around the time that Millard's case began to garner national attention.
The car was found after Millard's disappearance near the intersection of Plank Road and Mohican Street; it had been set on fire, police have said.
Millard’s death was among the latest in a years-long surge of deadly drug overdoses in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Between 2019 and 2020, the number of accidental overdoses almost doubled, from 126 to 242 — and things continued to get worse in 2021, when 311 died, according to figures kept by the parish coroner’s office.
In 2022, 291 people died of accidental overdoses, though that number is expected to grow as test results for other deaths come in. As of March 13, 51 people have died of confirmed overdoses this year, the coroner’s office said, with more suspected overdose deaths awaiting lab confirmation.
Advocates and law enforcement leaders have blamed several factors for the rise in deaths, including the family and economic instability caused by the COVID pandemic. But they also point to the growing presence of fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic opioid that can be lethal in small doses, and which is often mixed in with other drugs to increase their effects.
This is a developing story.