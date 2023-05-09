The woman accused of attacking a school bus driver with her two teenage daughters last month was arrested Tuesday.
Brittany Banks, 34, faces counts of second-degree battery of a bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The April 25 attack of the school bus driver by three people — Banks and her two daughters, ages 13 and 18 — was captured on video and spread widely on social media. The driver suffered multiple injuries to her head, neck and shoulder area, as well as a broken finger, police said.
Carlicia Lewis, 18, was arrested shortly after the attack. She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Banks' juvenile daughter was arrested on April 28 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree battery and battery of a school bus driver.
Edward Humphrey, identified by police as Banks' boyfriend, was arrested Tuesday on a count of accessory after the fact, police said.
Police said on Tuesday that Banks has been staying at a local hotel. She had earlier agreed to turn in herself and her 13-year-old daughter, but failed to do so, police said.
Lewis and Banks had been called to come to the bus on the day of the attack after a student had a verbal argument with the driver, police said in arrest documents. Police confirmed Tuesday the 13-year-old student attended Kenilworth Science and Technology School.
The video spurred the leader of the Baton Rouge Metro Council, LaMont Cole, to seek new laws aimed at protecting bus drivers and other personnel.