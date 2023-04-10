More people are facing charges after being accused of drag racing in Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.
Robert Clemon, a resident of Texas, and Brody Gautreaux were arrested in the area of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway, District Attorney Hillar Moore III said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said both men face multiple counts. Clemon's counts include drag racing and obstruction of justice. Gautreaux's include aggravated obstruction of a highway.
Also on Sunday, Officers responded to a separate report of reckless driving at St. Phillip Street and South Boulevard shortly after 1:20 a.m., McKneely said.
According to McKneely, a crowd of spectators blocked the roadway at one point and damaged a patrol car.
One driver, Jatyrian Dyson, 20, was issued a summons to appear in court, McKneely said. Dyson's vehicle was towed from the scene.