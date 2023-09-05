Three more people, including two juveniles, have been arrested for their role in Friday's shooting at a Port Allen high school football game that left a teenage boy dead, deputies said Tuesday.
During a press conference, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's office said 18-year-old Jailyn Smith was arrested on a count each of manslaughter, obstruction of justice and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.
Two more teens were also taken into custody, one on counts of manslaughter and disturbing the peace, the other on a count of obstruction of justice.
Brusly High student Ja'Kobe Queen, 16, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, were shot during the game's half-time following a physical altercation between Queen and a man, according to authorities.
Davis, who was shot in the arm, survived. Queen died from his injuries at a hospital.
Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II, 18, was taken into custody Sunday on a count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder, the sheriff's office said. On Tuesday, authorities said his charges were updated to include counts of carrying a firearm on school property and possession of a machine gun.
A "modified handgun" was found at the scene shortly after the shooting, deputies said. They said weapon was not reported missing.
After the shooting, Superintendent of Schools Chandler Smith said in a statement that the incident prompted West Baton Rouge schools to introduce new security measures. Students returned from the three-day holiday weekend Tuesday to additional law enforcement officers on campus.
Along with increased officer presence, Smith said that the district will implement scanners and limited entry points at future games.
He added that schools will continue their use of the ZeroEyes security system, which monitors camera feeds to detect weapons, and said the school system is working the with district attorney's office to look at other security measures for future events.
On Tuesday, District Attorney Tony Clayton said