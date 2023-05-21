Police lights
A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. 190, the Denham Springs police said. 

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m., as a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on U.S. 190. 

Police investigators believe the motorcycle struck a pickup truck that was turning westbound on U.S. 190 from Woodland Street. 

The operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the police department said in a statement. 

"As with all motor vehicle crashes involving a fatality, blood alcohol testing will be conducted on both subjects involved," police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 