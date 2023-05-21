A motorcyclist died Saturday night in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. 190, the Denham Springs police said.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m., as a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on U.S. 190.
Police investigators believe the motorcycle struck a pickup truck that was turning westbound on U.S. 190 from Woodland Street.
The operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the police department said in a statement.
"As with all motor vehicle crashes involving a fatality, blood alcohol testing will be conducted on both subjects involved," police said.
The investigation is ongoing.