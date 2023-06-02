A man accused of murder shot and killed himself as deputies attempted to take him into custody during a standoff Thursday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Tommie Diamond, 26, was wanted on counts of second degree murder, obstruction of justice and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in relation to the shooting death of Calvin Felton on May 28, according to TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis.
Deputies located Diamond around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a family member's home in Kentwood through his court-mandated ankle monitor, according to a statement.
He was out on bond after a second-degree murder arrest in connection with a different, 2020 shooting at a Roseland trail park that left a 21-year-old Baton Rouge mother dead, officials said. He armed himself with a handgun and barricaded himself inside the residence.
Diamond made several threats of "committing suicide by cop" while speaking with the TPSO special response team on the scene, the release said.
After several hours, officials heard what sounded to be a gun shot from inside, the release said, and they used a drone to discover Diamond dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Additional details were not immediately available.