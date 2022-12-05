Assumption sheriff's deputies recently caught up with and arrested a Napoleonville woman who tried to run over her husband last year in the parking lot of a Pierre Part grocery store.
Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, had left the parish after the fall 2021 incident but investigators recently learned she was back in town and arrested her Sunday, a sheriff's spokesman said.
Cabellero's husband had arrived at the store on Oct. 28, 2021, with another woman, whom the husband later described as a close friend, deputies said Monday.
Two children were present at the time of the incident and one was in the car with Cabellero as she tried to run over her husband, said Lonny Cavalier, the sheriff's spokesman.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Cabellero after interviewing witnesses and reviewing the store surveillance video, deputies said.
Cabellero, 1071 La. 401, Napoleonville, was booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center on a single count of domestic abuse/aggravated assault with child endangerment, deputies said.
She remained in the parish jail on Monday, pending bail proceedings, deputies said.