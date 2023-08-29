A new federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses a Baton Rouge police officer of committing four batteries in 90 seconds and falsely arresting two people with excessive force.
The lawsuit alleges that, in October 2022, Officer Troy Lawrence Jr. used profanity and excessive force while intervening in an argument outside a hospital, ending in the arrest of two people on charges that were later dropped.
Lawrence, an officer with a controversial history of alleged misconduct, resigned from the department over an unrelated allegation of misuse of force, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced in a statement Tuesday.
He had been placed on paid administrative leave since Aug. 16 for reasons unknown.
The latest lawsuit claims no BRPD employee has been suspended for misconduct more than Lawrence has in the past two years without being terminated.
“This has been going on for years now,” said Thomas Frampton, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “Numerous BR residents have been put in the hospital because Chief Paul and other city leaders refused to take the reasonable steps that we’ve been begging them to take up until this point.”
BRPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lawrence, who was hired in 2019, is the son of BRPD Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr.
The lawsuit says that on Oct. 8, 2022, a man had been shot by a BRPD officer and taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Outside the front entrance, an argument broke out among his family members; Lawrence overheard and attempted to intervene.
“The family had just been through a stressful and traumatic incident, which was learning that their family member had been shot by BRPD, so there was a certain amount of tension there, but nothing required Officer Lawrence’s involvement, and certainly nothing that required his violent involvement,” Frampton said.
Defendants Holden Sanders and Emanual Chavis allege that Lawrence almost immediately began cursing as he ordered them to disperse. The two got into a car, and Sanders requested Lawrence stop talking to them aggressively.
Lawrence grabbed Sanders by the wrist and asked him, “watcha going to do?!” the lawsuit claims. He proceeded to push both men into the car on each side, saying to “get in the f***ing car.”
Once Sanders was seated in the car, he couldn’t close the door because Lawrence stood in his way, the lawsuit says. Sanders explained this to him and to observers in the area.
“In response, Ofc. Lawrence stated, ‘I’m going to help you out,’ and reached for Mr. Sanders’ neck,” the lawsuit states.
Grabbing Sanders’ neck, Lawrence shoved him into the car and slammed his door shut.
The complaint accuses Lawrence of then grabbing a third person, who was not posing a threat, four seconds later. A screen capture of Lawrence’s body camera footage included in the lawsuit depicts him grabbing onto a man’s arm and pointing to the parking lot.
Sanders rolled down his window and told Lawrence three times that his actions were captured on body camera footage, the complaint says; Lawrence responded by opening his car door and physically removing him from the car without telling him to step out of the vehicle or that he was under arrest.
When Sanders’ mother, Shona Chavis, who is also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, attempted to intervene, Lawrence struck her multiple times with his hand, the complaint alleges.
According to screen captures of body camera footage included in the lawsuit, there were 85 seconds between Lawrence approaching Sanders’ car and him putting his hands on Shona.
The lawsuit goes on to say Lawrence then choked Sanders and grabbed his hair to try to get him out the car.
Sanders “placed his hands on the steering wheel of the vehicle while repeating, ‘I ain’t touching you; I ain’t touch you; I ain’t doing nothing” at least 18 times,” the lawsuit states.
As this encounter took place, Lawrence shouted to surrounding police officers for assistance, who refused to get involved. The lawsuit says he shouted to them, “What the f*** are y’all doing?! You’re not going to help?”
Moments later, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy placed himself between Sanders and Lawrence, the lawsuit says. Sanders agreed to comply with the deputy, who told Lawrence he would take over from there.
Lawrence later arrested the two for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace because they were ”saying extra stuff that didn’t need to be said,” the lawsuit says. Both men’s charges were dropped by the city-parish attorney’s office in May.
The complaint also alleges Lawrence arrested Emanuel Chavis because he was angry with him for filming the interaction.
After his arrest, Chavis complained his handcuffs were too tight and requested for at least 18 minutes they be loosened, at which point he told Lawrence he couldn’t feel his hands.
“Well, whenever you fight with me… that’s what happens,” Lawrence responded, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs say Lawrence’s police report of the incident, which ran 1,072 words, of misrepresenting and omitting his use of force and profane language on the scene, along with falsely stating that surrounding officers didn’t assist him because they were “unaware” he needed help.
No investigation or disciplinary action was taken against Lawrence over this incident; Shona and Emanuel Chavis claim they both still suffer pain from the injuries sustained that night.
A “torture warehouse”
The complaint is filed as BRPD comes under fire this week for allegedly taking a 21-year-old man under arrest to a warehouse called the “Brave Cave” and severely beating him, TV station WAFB reported Monday.
Lawrence is among the officers accused of punching and kicking the man inside the warehouse.
The lawsuit filed by Sanders, Emanuel and Shona references this “torture warehouse” in a section detailing Lawrence’s history of misconduct. It says that after the man was beaten, the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison refused to accept him until he was taken to a hospital.
The man suffered “broken ribs and other physical injuries” as a result of his beating.
Lawrence falsely accused the man of attempting to escape from the warehouse and committing battery against him, the lawsuit said.
The man’s attorney said an internal affairs complaint had been filed in January over the incident, but they hadn’t heard anything since then, WAFB reported.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday morning that she was not previously aware of the “Brave Cave.” Upon learning of it, she ordered Chief Murphy Paul to suspend all operations of the facility pending an internal investigation.
Broome also announced Lawrence's resignation.
“The severity of these allegations deeply concerns me, especially given the potential impact on the trust our community places in us—a trust we've worked tirelessly to establish and maintain during my administration,” Broome said.
BRPD did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon, but will host a press conference at 4:30 p.m.
“At this point, Officer Lawrence resigning is nowhere near enough,” Frampton said. “If the city is serious about accountability and wants to rebuild trust, there has to be an independent review of every case that Officer Lawrence has been involved in over the past few years.”
Previous allegations
The new accusations of excessive force this week are not the first.
According to a 2021 lawsuit filed against the department, Lawrence responded to a car accident that had broken out into an argument on Halloween day 2020. He allegedly muted his body camera, spewed profanities and yanked 28-year-old Shermaine Reed out of her car while she tried to get her ID.
Lawrence detained Reed and placed her in the back of his police car until her stepfather pleaded with him, the lawsuit said.
An Internal Affairs investigation ruled his behavior violated policies regarding officer conduct and body camera use, but did not violate use of force policies. He was issued a two-day suspension that later downgraded to a letter of reprimand after Lawrence sent Chief Paul a request for reconsideration.
That lawsuit ended in a settlement agreement of $55,000 awarded to Reed; her attorney, Frampton, had offered $40,000 instead if the department issued an apology, but city parish attorneys refused.
Lawrence also previously conducted a warrantless search with another officer, Ken Camallo, of an apartment after Camallo searched Clarence Green and his teenage brother during a traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals, body camera footage showed. Camallo found a loaded gun and marijuana during the search, police reported at the time.
Lawrence received a 15-day suspension for violating policies regarding command of temper, conduct unbecoming of an officer and body camera use, according to an internal affairs report. The report also revealed Lawrence had previously muted his body camera without proper explanation during incidents in August 2020 and September 2020.