A Denham Springs police officer is still "fighting for his life" at an area hospital Friday morning after he was shot while responding to a call about a disturbance at Spring Park Plaza around 4:30 Thursday evening.
The shooting happened just off I-12 in one of the busiest parts of Denham Springs.
Here's what we know:
- Police initially responded to calls about an argument between a man and a woman in the parking lot outside Petco, law enforcement officials have said. Once officers arrived, the suspect, identified by authorities as 30-year-old Justin Roberts of Denham Springs, reportedly began to fire at them, striking one officer multiple times.
- Roberts attempted to flee the scene toward Highway 190 but was quickly stopped by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies, who shot him, the sheriff said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said Roberts had approached deputies while brandishing a gun when he was shot.
- The officer has been identified as Corporal Shawn Kelly. A video circulating on social media taken soon after the shooting shows officers performing CPR on Kelly before he was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
- Roberts was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries a few hours later, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
- The shooting drew massive police presence, including the Livingston sheriff's office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Denham Springs Police, Louisiana State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Forearms and Explosives, among others.
- Denham Springs police have organized a blood drive for the injured officer at Our Lady of the Lake hospital on Essen Lane starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
Before a press conference held by Sheriff Jason Ard Thursday, a large group of law enforcement agents were seen huddled together in prayer and raising their hands in the air.
Ard asked for prayers for the officer and "for everybody involved," adding "I know there's a lot of questions. Everybody's got questions about this."
Steele said the department plans to release more information around noon Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for continuing coverage.