A Denham Springs police officer and the person who shot him at a local shopping center were both taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday evening, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Park Plaza, which includes a Petco and an Office Depot, among other stores. The center is just off I-12 and in one of the busiest parts of Denham Springs.
Denham Springs police chief Roger Walker said officers were initially dispatched to the center after receiving reports of an argument in the Petco parking lot.
Once they arrived, Walker said the suspect, who was not identified, began to fire on them, striking one officer as police returned fire.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was stopped a short time later by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies, who shot and injured the man.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele said later that the incident officers responded to was an argument between a man and a woman.
“We just ask that you say prayers for this Denham Springs police officer, and for everybody involved," Sheriff Ard said. "I know there's a lot of questions. Everybody's got questions about this.”
Before Ard's press conference at the scene, a large group of law enforcement agents huddled together in prayer, some crying and raising their hands in the air.
District 4 Councilman John Wascom, who represents the part of Denham Springs where the shooting took place, said before a scheduled Livingston Parish Council meeting that he had just heard about the shooting. Right before the invocation, he requested the person reading it keep the officer in her prayers. She asked God to “lift up the officer” and his family.
The shooting drew a massive police presence, including the sheriff's office, Denham Springs Police, Louisiana State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among others.
Ard said more information will be released soon, but investigators are still gathering information.
This is a developing story. Staff writer Jackie DeRobertis contributed to this report.