A Denham Springs Police officer has been wounded in a shooting at a local shopping center, sources say.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at the Petco on South Range Avenue, near I-12. The scene is secure, a spokesperson said.
The sheriff's office could not yet confirm any injuries or their severity.
The shooting drew a massive police presence, including the sheriff's office, Denham Springs Police, and Louisiana State Police, among others.
The shopping center is in one of the busiest parts of Denham Springs, and happened around rush hour.
This is a developing story.