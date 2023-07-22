Baton Rouge Police fatally shot a man suspected of killing another man Friday night on College Drive, according to the department.
Police say officers responded to a custody dispute at 2245 College Drive at about 9:26 p.m. Friday and heard gunshots upon arrival. At the scene, officers found an armed man and another man believed to have been shot by him.
Officers fired at the armed man after he ignored their commands and pointed his handgun at them, according to police.
Both men were brought to a local hospital and later died from their injuries.
Three BRPD officers were placed on administrative leave, per department policy. A BRPD spokesman said they have not contacted any outside agencies to conduct an investigation as of midday Saturday.