A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting at an LSU-area apartment complex, Baton Rouge police said Friday night.
Darrius Janatsch was arrested and booked on one count of second degree murder in relation to the death of 21-year-old Tyren Henderson.
Henderson was shot around 7:45 a.m. at the Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex on December 21.
He died at the scene.
Janatsch will face additional charges from LSUPD and the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for unrelated incidents, BRPD said.
Additional details were not immediately available.