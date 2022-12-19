Krispy Kreme Day 1

A line of nearly 100 cars forms before the 6 a.m. reopening of Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge. The 1960s-era shop had been closed almost a year.

 Photo via WBRZ-TV

A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.

Not long after police arrived, the suspects' vehicle was found abandoned on Alexander Avenue.

Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, and that no arrests have been made yet.

Lara Nicholson writes for The Advocate as a Report for America Corps Member. Email her at lnicholson@theadvocate.com or follow her on Twitter @LaraNicholson_.

