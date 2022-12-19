A targeted shooting Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme on Plank Road left one person injured, according to Baton Rouge police.
Police say four men arrived at the donut shop at 11:12 a.m. and jumped out of the car before firing shots at another vehicle in the drive-thru line, injuring a person in the process.
Not long after police arrived, the suspects' vehicle was found abandoned on Alexander Avenue.
Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, and that no arrests have been made yet.