A shooting at a birthday party during the weekend in Bogalusa left a 15-year-old boy dead and two 14-year-old boys injured, according to Bogalusa police.
Police responded to a shooting at a birthday party Friday at about 9:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Warren Street, where they found a boy with several gunshot wounds and another boy with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Both were taken to a local hospital. While officers investigated the scene, they learned a third juvenile victim had been taken to the hospital by car.
One child died of his injuries. Another victim, 14, is being treated in the hospital, while the third victim, also 14, has been released.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information to contact Bogalusa Police at (985) 732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.