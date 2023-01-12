A husband and wife discovered slain inside a home off O'Neal Lane on Monday died of different causes: the wife was beaten and strangled, while the husband died of a gunshot wound, a coroner's investigation found.
The victims were found inside a home in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. They were identified that evening as Jenell Manuel, 59, and her husband, Coby Manuel, also 59.
Jenell Manuel died of "blunt and sharp force injuries" and strangulation while Coby Manuel was killed by a gunshot would to the head, said Shane Evans, a spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office. It's not clear whether the shooting was a homicide or self-inflicted; the manner of both deaths remains under investigation, Evans said.
Other details about what exactly happened inside the home in the prior days remain obscured as law enforcement continues to investigate the case.
Hicks said a relative went to check on the couple after not hearing from them for several days and found them dead inside the house. Investigators believe the couple was dead for some time before the relative discovered them.
The Indigo Ridge community lies near other subdivisions about half a mile north of George O'Neal Road and about a quarter mile east of O'Neal Lane.
Investigators worked the scene for hours Monday afternoon, closing off a section of the circular block at least four houses long and combing a house at the middle of the closed-off section from front to back, taking photos along a driveway on the house's eastern side.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.