Two parents accused of abusing their 6-week-old twins, one of whom was found dead in a bassinet last week, are now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
First responders arrived at the house of 26-year-old Brandee Williams and 24-year-old Darryl Richardson on Southfork Avenue in the early hours of April 14 after Williams noticed one of the twins was unresponsive when she went to feed him. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to booking documents.
An autopsy ruled the infant's death was the result of Shaken Baby Syndrome, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said in a statement Thursday.
DCFS said it was granted custody of the surviving children in the home on Tuesday and sent the second twin for medical exams. Doctors found fractures to her skull and femur, according to EBRSO booking documents.
The parents denied any wrongdoing and denied knowledge of the twins' injuries, arrest documents say.
The two were originally booked on two counts each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, but deputies upgraded the charges based on the coroner's findings, EBRSO said. Each now faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
DCFS also said the parents had previously been investigated by the agency in March 2022 regarding a sibling to the twins, and that agents found Richardson to be responsible for abuse. That investigation ended with a protective order preventing the father from contacting the child, the statement said.