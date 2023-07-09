A pedestrian was killed shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday after being struck by three vehicles on U.S. 61 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jacob Perez, 40, of Zachary, died in the incident, according to the Troop A news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Perez was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the
northbound lanes of US 61, just south of LA 964. The vehicle fled the scene, State Police said.
Sometime later a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 BMW X3, both traveling in the left lane, struck Perez as he was lying in the roadway. Perez suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to State Police.
Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Perez and both drivers and will be submitted for scientific analysis.
This crash remains under investigation as Troopers are still working to identity the driver and the vehicle that fled
the scene. Anyone has information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-
754-8500.