A person found dead in a wooded area off of Airline Highway Wednesday morning was likely killed, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials say.
The body was found around 9:39 a.m. near the 15600 block of Airline Highway, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an EBRSO spokesperson. The area is near the Airline Highway Park and fairgrounds area.
Detectives are investigating the death as a "probable homicide," Hicks said. The East Baton Rouge Coroner will rule on the cause of death and identify the body, she said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.