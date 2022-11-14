Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
A person of interest in the shooting death of a mother and daughter in their Hammond home has been taken into custody on unrelated counts, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, finding Brandy Smith, 37, and her daughter Raven Smith, 17, inside their home on Stephenson Lane with gunshot wounds.

Brandy Smith was declared dead at the scene; Raven Smith died after being taken to North Oaks Medical Center, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the shooting is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

The Sheriff's Office declined to release the name of the person in custody, who hasn't been booked in the deaths.

