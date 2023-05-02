A man shot Monday morning near a Baton Rouge police station on Highland Road died in the hospital on Tuesday, BRPD said.
Delridge Wilson, 51, was shot multiple times at about 11 a.m. Monday, at 130 Taylor St., near Highland Road, and taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said in a statement.
The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Anyone having information relative to the shooting is asked to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.