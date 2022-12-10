The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say stole a bus then crashed it into a local business in order to steal cigarettes.
On Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Fast Lane gas station on 9150 Joor Road.
When they arrived, they saw that the store had sustained "significant damage" to its front and inside, Hicks said.
Upon reviewing security camera footage, detectives determined that after the suspects crashed the bus, which was stolen from the parking lot of Dalton Elementary School, the suspects proceeded to steal an "unknown amount of cigarettes, Hicks said.
She added that the extent of the damages is still unknown and that the business owner was still finishing inventory as of Saturday afternoon.