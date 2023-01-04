A Pierre Part man was fined this week after a complaint about an alleged illegal early morning hunting trip brought authorities to the man's residence, where they discovered he was harboring a live baby alligator, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
Jasson Hebert, 49, received several citations Sunday, including hunting wild quadrupeds during illegal hours, taking an alligator during a closed season, hunting deer without a deer license and deer tags, failing to validate a deer harvest, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing and possession of a firearms with an obliterated serial number.
According to LDWF, agents received a complaint about a man in Assumption Parish hunting during illegal hours.
Agents set up surveillance in the area and shortly after 2:30 a.m. caught Hebert walking through a swampy area while shining light and carrying a .22 rifle and an unspecified amount of marijuana shortly, LDWF said.
Hebert admitted to agents he was actively hunting without the required license, and they escorted him back to his residence, where they found he was in possession of a "live infant alligator and a recently harvested deer carcass," the department said in a news release. Agents also discovered that the rifle he was hunting with had an obliterated serial number.
Hebert faces fines of up to $1,000 and 120 days in jail. The department said he "may also face civil restitution" of up to $1,624 for the illegally taken deer.