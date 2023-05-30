A man was shot in the head and left to die in a Plaquemine shed, and four people have been arrested, the Iberville Parish sheriff said.
Adam Orellana, 37, shot Dylan Tullier, 29, on May 23, according to Iberville Sheriff Brett Stasi. But deputies did not learn about the shooting until the next morning; they went to the house and found Tullier bleeding out in a shed.
“It’s unbelievable that the man survived,” said Stasi.
Stasi said Orellana came home and saw Tullier sitting under the carport talking to Orellana’s girlfriend.
“He thought it was more than talking, I guess, so he jumped out of the car, pulled a pistol out and shot him in the head at point-blank range,” said Stasi.
Kaleb McGraw, 23, and Anna Williams, 21, were at the scene and are also facing charges for not acting.
“They didn’t seek help for him, even when the guy who committed the crime had left,” Stasi said.
Tullier is in the ICU but has been speaking with law enforcement, Stasi said. Orellana was arrested on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Kocsis, McGraw and William were arrested on counts of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.