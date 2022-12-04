The search continued Sunday for three suspects who led police on a chase Saturday night in a stolen vehicle; three others were arrested in Central, where the chase ended, Baton Rouge police said on Sunday.
An officer spotted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Government and South 17th streets at 11 p.m. Saturday, before it sped off, leading police on a chase into Central, Baton Rouge Police said.
The vehicle was abandoned on Blackwater Road and three of the suspects ran from police and are still at large.
Three juveniles remaining in the vehicle were arrested, said Sgt. L'Jean McKeely Jr., police spokesperson.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Central Police Department assisted in the pursuit.