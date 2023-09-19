A man holding a woman against her will in a vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning after a police chase that started in West Baton Rouge Parish and ended in East Baton Rouge Parish, the WBR Sheriff's Office said.
Just after 5 a.m., the WBR Sheriff's Office got the 911 call about the woman's situation, said Sgt. Landon Groger, sheriff's office spokesperson.
Groger said it wasn't yet clear if the woman managed to make the call or someone made it on her behalf.
As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of a McDonald's near Lobdell Highway and Court Street, the suspect tried, but failed, to ram a deputy's patrol unit and a police chase began that ended in East Baton Rouge Parish on Airline Highway, Groger said.
The suspect was arrested, and the woman was transported to the hospital for injuries she received from the man, Groger said.