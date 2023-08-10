A police chase that started in West Baton Rouge Parish and crossed over into Pointe Coupee Parish overnight ended with the suspect's car going off the road and crashing into a tree, killing three people inside, officials said.
Sgt. Landon Groger, with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said that its deputies initiated the pursuit. Groger said that more details will be coming later in the day Thursday.
The State Police, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash, Groger said.
The crash happened at about 3:45 a.m. on La. 77 in the town of Fordoche, at Smith Acres Lane.
Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said that the suspects' car was originally traveling into the parish on U.S. 190 from West Baton Rouge.
Thibodeaux said that Pointe Coupee deputies didn't pick up the pursuit from West Baton Rouge officers, but set up tire spike strips on U.S. 190, to aid in slowing down and stopping the fleeing vehicle.
However, Thibodeaux said, the vehicle turned off of 190 onto La. 78, then immediately turned left onto a street called Bridge Road, then took an immediate turn onto La. 77.
There the car went off the road and crashed into a tree, Thibodeaux said.